DOGTOWN REDEMPTION humanizes and celebrates this other America; the America that many of us do not see. That a small recycling center has allowed so many to survive on a daily basis—for years, even decades—is a minor miracle. A reminder that even in trash there can be life, love and redemption.



Dogged by addiction, mental health issues, homelessness and poverty, the recyclers' grip on life remains tenuous. Recycling serves as the only constant in their life. Yet with commodity prices collapsing, the neighbors calling for a ban on shopping cart traffic, and the city launching a sting against Alliance Metals, their way of life is threatened from all sides. As the battle for the future of the recycling center heats up, a larger debate over the history, culture and future of West Oakland grows more intense.



Join the Coalition on Homelessness and the Street Sheet for a screening of a film that tells the story of homeless people in struggle for survival. We will also be joined by Amir Soltani, one of the filmmakers, who will talk about the film.



Alley Cat Books, 3036 24th Street

February 18th @6pm



Donations support the work we do here in San Francisco on a daily basis to support the livelihood of those on the street and to create systemic change that can end poverty and homelessness.



$5-10 suggested donation, No one turned away for lack of funds



Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 12:43 PM