From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 2/14/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Black History Month Action!
|
Date
|
Tuesday February 14
|
Time
|
11:00 AM
-
1:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
468 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Sam Lew
|
Join the Coalition on Homelessness for our BLACK HISTORY MONTH ACTION!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 12:41 PM
Free lunch at the Coalition, then march together to City Hall to protest the planned city budget cuts and the disparate effect they will have on our Black homeless community.
Black people are 12.6 % of the nations population but account for 40% of its homeless population. HOMELESSNESS IS NOT JUST A POVERTY ISSUE – IT’S A RACE ISSUE!
#BlackLivesMatter #HouseKeysNotHandcuffs