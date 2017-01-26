top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$61.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/14/2017
Black History Month Action!
Date Tuesday February 14
Time 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Location Details
468 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSam Lew
Join the Coalition on Homelessness for our BLACK HISTORY MONTH ACTION!

Free lunch at the Coalition, then march together to City Hall to protest the planned city budget cuts and the disparate effect they will have on our Black homeless community.

Black people are 12.6 % of the nations population but account for 40% of its homeless population. HOMELESSNESS IS NOT JUST A POVERTY ISSUE – IT’S A RACE ISSUE!

#BlackLivesMatter #HouseKeysNotHandcuffs
black-history-month.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1387226604...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 12:41 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code