Join the Coalition on Homelessness for our BLACK HISTORY MONTH ACTION!



Free lunch at the Coalition, then march together to City Hall to protest the planned city budget cuts and the disparate effect they will have on our Black homeless community.



Black people are 12.6 % of the nations population but account for 40% of its homeless population. HOMELESSNESS IS NOT JUST A POVERTY ISSUE – IT’S A RACE ISSUE!



#BlackLivesMatter #HouseKeysNotHandcuffs







