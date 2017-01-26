top
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Interview with Marlo and Hannah of Reproductive Justice Action Collective (ReJAC)
by WTUL New Orleans 9.15 News & Views (wtulnews [at] gmail.com)
Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 11:20 AM
WTUL News & Views is joined in the station by organizers Marlo and Hannah from the Reproductive Justice Action Collective NOLA (ReJAC) to talk about grassroots action centered around Reproductive Justice going on in the South.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (120.3mb)
[ Audio: 23:49 minutes ]

"We are really trying to focus on and remember that we're thinking about our collective experience as a community. And it's not just us, and it's not just our own access and ability to access."

The Reproductive Justice Action Collective (ReJAC) is a network of Southern activists based in New Orleans that aims to share information, resources, and human power to create and implement community based projects that operate within the Reproductive Justice Framework. Marlo and Hannah, two organizers of ReJAC, speak on the importance of accurate and reliable information and services accessible to all, the intersectionality of factors that affect how one makes choices and the choices that are there to make, and their current project Plan B NOLA, which looks to break down barriers to Emergency Contraception for people in the Greater New Orleans Area.

To make a donation to Project Plan B NOLA go to http://www.rejacnola.org/donate
http://rejacnola.org
