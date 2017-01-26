From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 1/28/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
No DAPL No KXL Drum and Prayer Circle
|
Date
|
Saturday January 28
|
Time
|
10:00 AM
-
12:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
200 E Santa Clara St, San José, CA 95113
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
| Seamus
|
This event is co-sponsored by NASO (Native American Student Organization) and RU4J (Rise Up for Justice).
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 10:34 AM
This is a drum and prayer circle to protest the recent actions that go against the will of the people, a current Environmental Impact Study (DAPL) and an Executive Order that ended the project (KXL).
We will also be protesting the silencing of our National Park Service/NASA/the EPA, agencies that make science great. Agencies that protect Mother Earth and encourage others to appreciate and better sustain her bounty.
***Location subject to change, make sure you check day of event***