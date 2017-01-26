top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
No DAPL No KXL Drum and Prayer Circle
Date Saturday January 28
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
200 E Santa Clara St, San José, CA 95113
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Author Seamus
This event is co-sponsored by NASO (Native American Student Organization) and RU4J (Rise Up for Justice).

This is a drum and prayer circle to protest the recent actions that go against the will of the people, a current Environmental Impact Study (DAPL) and an Executive Order that ended the project (KXL).

We will also be protesting the silencing of our National Park Service/NASA/the EPA, agencies that make science great. Agencies that protect Mother Earth and encourage others to appreciate and better sustain her bounty.

***Location subject to change, make sure you check day of event***
sm_no-pipelines-keep-it-in-the-ground.jpg
original image (1080x573)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3699238433...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 10:34 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
