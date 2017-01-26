This event is co-sponsored by NASO (Native American Student Organization) and RU4J (Rise Up for Justice).



This is a drum and prayer circle to protest the recent actions that go against the will of the people, a current Environmental Impact Study (DAPL) and an Executive Order that ended the project (KXL).



We will also be protesting the silencing of our National Park Service/NASA/the EPA, agencies that make science great. Agencies that protect Mother Earth and encourage others to appreciate and better sustain her bounty.



***Location subject to change, make sure you check day of event***



