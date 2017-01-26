The City of Oakland is planning a public forum on public banking in Hearing Room 3 of Oakland City Hall (14th and Broadway, downtown Oakland).
Presenters are:
- Marc Armstrong, member, Federal Reserve Faster Payments Task Force, co-founder and past President of the Public Banking Institute, co-founder and President of Commonomics USA;
- Jesse Arreguin, mayor of Berkeley, former Berkeley City Council member
- Tom Sgouros, author of Checking the Banks: The Nuts and Bolts of Banking for People Who Want to Fix It (2014), Senior Policy Advisor to Rhode Island Treasurer; and
- Nichoe Lichen, member of Santa Fe’s Brass Tacks Team (“public banking facts that stick”), Board Member of the Public Banking Institute; and
- Henry Wykowski, past prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office
in Northern California, currently Harborside Health Center’s lead attorney, speaking on cannabis law as it relates to public banking.