Indybay Feature
East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services
A Forum on Creating a Public Bank for Oakland
Date Thursday February 09
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Oakland City Hall, Hearing Room 3, 14th & Broadway, Oakland, CA
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFriends of the Public Bank of Oakland
The City of Oakland is planning a public forum on public banking in Hearing Room 3 of Oakland City Hall (14th and Broadway, downtown Oakland).

Presenters are:

  • Marc Armstrong, member, Federal Reserve Faster Payments Task Force, co-founder and past President of the Public Banking Institute, co-founder and President of Commonomics USA;
  • Jesse Arreguin, mayor of Berkeley, former Berkeley City Council member
  • Tom Sgouros, author of Checking the Banks: The Nuts and Bolts of Banking for People Who Want to Fix It (2014), Senior Policy Advisor to Rhode Island Treasurer; and
  • Nichoe Lichen, member of Santa Fe’s Brass Tacks Team (“public banking facts that stick”), Board Member of the Public Banking Institute; and
  • Henry Wykowski, past prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office  in Northern California, currently Harborside Health Center’s lead attorney, speaking on cannabis law as it relates to public banking.
 
For more event information:
http://friendsofpublicbankofoakland.org/
