The City of Oakland is planning a public forum on public banking in Hearing Room 3 of Oakland City Hall (14th and Broadway, downtown Oakland). Presenters are: Marc Armstrong , member, Federal Reserve Faster Payments Task Force, co-founder and past President of the Public Banking Institute, co-founder and President of Commonomics USA;

Jesse Arreguin, mayor of Berkeley, former Berkeley City Council member

Tom Sgouros, author of Checking the Banks: The Nuts and Bolts of Banking for People Who Want to Fix It (2014), Senior Policy Advisor to Rhode Island Treasurer; and

Nichoe Lichen, member of Santa Fe's Brass Tacks Team ("public banking facts that stick"), Board Member of the Public Banking Institute; and

Henry Wykowski, past prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Northern California, currently Harborside Health Center's lead attorney, speaking on cannabis law as it relates to public banking.

http://friendsofpublicbankofoakland.org/ For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 9:15 AM