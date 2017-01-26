|
Victory Won, the Fight is On!
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 7:27 AM
JOIN Save CCSF! GENERAL ASSEMBLY (GA) MEETINGS
SPRING 2017
Next meeting:
Tuesday, January 31st, MU 260, 5:30-7:30*
Celebration of our movement’s accreditation victory!
Updates and actions we can take:
Delegation to NACIQI in Washington, to delist the ACCJC
Land grab at Balboa Reservoir/threat to Ocean campus parking and PAEC
Sanctuary campus in a sanctuary city—Bay Resistance
Student report: Ending CCSF as a long-time sanctuary, by arming campus police
Hey Ed Lee: Free City College
And more!
Mark your calendar for upcoming General Assemblies:
Tuesday, March 14th
Tuesday, April 25th
5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
MUB 260
The next Balboa Reservoir Community Advisory Committee meeting is on Monday, Feb. 13, 6:15, usually in MU 140, check committee’s website to confirm.
text RESIST41411, and also sign on at BayResistance.org. Learn more at the General Assembly!
The Jobs with Justice Coalition has launched BayResistance.org, a network to alert us to attacks and threats against our neighbors in the age of Trump, and actions we can take. To get on the mailing list,
Please join Save CCSF Coalition in the ongoing efforts to:
ensure that Mayor Lee use Prop W money for CCSF as the voters intended
prevent land grabs
delist the ACCJC
build the PAEC
eliminate "student success initiatives" that adversely affect students
.
*PLEASE be sure to check website calendar in case this schedule changes.