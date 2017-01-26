Victory Won, the Fight is On!



JOIN Save CCSF! GENERAL ASSEMBLY (GA) MEETINGS SPRING 2017



Next meeting:

Tuesday, January 31st, MU 260, 5:30-7:30*

Celebration of our movement’s accreditation victory!



Updates and actions we can take:

Delegation to NACIQI in Washington, to delist the ACCJC

Land grab at Balboa Reservoir/threat to Ocean campus parking and PAEC

Sanctuary campus in a sanctuary city—Bay Resistance

Student report: Ending CCSF as a long-time sanctuary, by arming campus police

Hey Ed Lee: Free City College

And more!



Mark your calendar for upcoming General Assemblies:

Tuesday, March 14th

Tuesday, April 25th

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

MUB 260



The next Balboa Reservoir Community Advisory Committee meeting is on Monday, Feb. 13, 6:15, usually in MU 140, check committee’s website to confirm.



text RESIST41411, and also sign on at BayResistance.org. Learn more at the General Assembly!

The Jobs with Justice Coalition has launched BayResistance.org, a network to alert us to attacks and threats against our neighbors in the age of Trump, and actions we can take. To get on the mailing list,

Please join Save CCSF Coalition in the ongoing efforts to:

ensure that Mayor Lee use Prop W money for CCSF as the voters intended

prevent land grabs

delist the ACCJC

build the PAEC

eliminate "student success initiatives" that adversely affect students

.

*PLEASE be sure to check website calendar in case this schedule changes.



