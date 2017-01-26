top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 2/25/2017
Baja California Eco-History Documentary: "The Devil's Road"
Date Saturday February 25
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Aptos Branch Library
7695 Soquel Drive
Aptos, CA 95003
Event Type Screening
Organizer/Authorcinephile.santacruz
Special Reception & Screening of Baja California's Eco-History Doc, "The Devil's Road"


SPECIAL RECEPTION: The Devil's Road - a work in progress

Please join the Santa Cruz Public Libraries’ Hidden Gems Film Club for a special opportunity to meet and greet a team of documentary filmmakers in the midst of their process. We will sneak a peek at “The Devil’s Road” before it goes to film festivals!

APTOS LIBRARY
4:30PM Doors Open
5:00 PM Screening
6-6:30PM - Q&A session with the filmmakers!!!
6:30-7PM Reception
See the Hidden Gems website for more details!

For more event information:
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 1:34 AM
by cinephile.santacruz Thursday Jan 26th, 2017 1:34 AM
