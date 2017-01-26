Special Reception & Screening of Baja California's Eco-History Doc, "The Devil's Road"





SPECIAL RECEPTION: The Devil's Road - a work in progress



Please join the Santa Cruz Public Libraries’ Hidden Gems Film Club for a special opportunity to meet and greet a team of documentary filmmakers in the midst of their process. We will sneak a peek at “The Devil’s Road” before it goes to film festivals!



APTOS LIBRARY

4:30PM Doors Open

5:00 PM Screening

6-6:30PM - Q&A session with the filmmakers!!!

6:30-7PM Reception

See the Hidden Gems website for more details!







http://hiddengemsfilmclub.weebly.com/ For more event information:

