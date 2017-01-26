From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Baja California Eco-History Documentary: "The Devil's Road"
Date
Saturday February 25
Time
5:00 PM
7:00 PM
Location Details
Aptos Branch Library
7695 Soquel Drive
Aptos, CA 95003
Event Type
Screening
|cinephile.santacruz
Special Reception & Screening of Baja California's Eco-History Doc, "The Devil's Road"
SPECIAL RECEPTION: The Devil's Road - a work in progress
Please join the Santa Cruz Public Libraries’ Hidden Gems Film Club for a special opportunity to meet and greet a team of documentary filmmakers in the midst of their process. We will sneak a peek at “The Devil’s Road” before it goes to film festivals!
APTOS LIBRARY
4:30PM Doors Open
5:00 PM Screening
6-6:30PM - Q&A session with the filmmakers!!!
6:30-7PM Reception
See the Hidden Gems website for more details!