top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$61.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Indymedia View other events for the week of 1/28/2017
Slingshot issue #123 article Deadline & editing meeting
Date Saturday January 28
Time 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena - 2 blocks from Ashby BART
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authorslingshot collective
Article deadline is at 3 pm Saturday Jan. 28 and everyone is invited to join the article editing process Saturday 3-6 and Sunday 3-9 pm.

Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, letters, review, etc. for issue #123, to be published in February, 2017. Email slingshot dot tao dot ca and send your submission as an attachment please. Or you can drop it by and meet us.

Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, identity politics, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — we suggest you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because we only come out every 3-5 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not pure news updates.
sm_slingshot_banner.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
For more event information:
http://slingshot.tao.ca
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 25th, 2017 10:58 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code