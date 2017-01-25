From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay | Anti-War | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 2/16/2017

Alison Weir: 100 Years of Pro-Israel Activism Date Thursday February 16 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall

1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org

Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Cynthia Johnson



The creation of Israel in 1948 was the result of a worldwide movement called Political Zionism, active in the United States since the late 1800s. After Israel was created, this movement – which then became known as the "Israel lobby" – continued to work on behalf of Israel. Today it is one of most powerful and pervasive special interests in the U.S. Among its many achievements has been to re-define the term anti-Semitism to increasingly mean criticism of Israel and/or support for Palestinian human rights. Another accomplishment has been to procure massive aid to Israel: on average, 7000 times more per capita than to others around the world.



Drawing on her best-selling book, Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the US Was Used to Create Israel, former journalist Alison Weir will discuss this movement, its history and current reality, media coverage of Israel-Palestine, and the role of Israel partisans in promoting the Iraq War and in the continued demonization of Iran. The lecture will be followed by a question and answer session.



Weir’s book will be available at the event.



Weir is executive director of If Americans Knew (

More info at



Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee



Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.

Wheelchair accessible.



Ph:510-275-4272



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

