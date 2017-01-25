100 Years of Pro-Israel Activism: How a Special Interest Lobby Enabled the Colonization of Palestine
The creation of Israel in 1948 was the result of a worldwide movement called Political Zionism, active in the United States since the late 1800s. After Israel was created, this movement – which then became known as the "Israel lobby" – continued to work on behalf of Israel. Today it is one of most powerful and pervasive special interests in the U.S. Among its many achievements has been to re-define the term anti-Semitism to increasingly mean criticism of Israel and/or support for Palestinian human rights. Another accomplishment has been to procure massive aid to Israel: on average, 7000 times more per capita than to others around the world.
Drawing on her best-selling book, Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the US Was Used to Create Israel, former journalist Alison Weir will discuss this movement, its history and current reality, media coverage of Israel-Palestine, and the role of Israel partisans in promoting the Iraq War and in the continued demonization of Iran. The lecture will be followed by a question and answer session.
Weir’s book will be available at the event.
Weir is executive director of If Americans Knew (http://www.ifamericansknew.org
) and president of the Council for the National Interest (http://www.cnionline.org
).
More info at http://www.againstourbetterjudgment.com/
and http://ifamericansknew.org/
Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee
Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.
Ph:510-275-4272
