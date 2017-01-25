top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$61.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Womyn
Anti-Abortionists Countered Again in San Francisco
by D. Boyer
Wednesday Jan 25th, 2017 8:15 PM
Religious extremists once again hold their annual anti-abortion Walk For Life march in San Francisco. And once again they were countered. Pics and video from the counter-demo.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (94.9mb)
The religious community hold a march in San Francisco every year called the "Walk For Life." They walk through the streets of San Francisco spewing their anti-abortion rhetoric. And every year they get countered by pro-choice demonstrators. Even though there were dueling events in San Francisco that day.
§Video from counter-demo
by D. Boyer Wednesday Jan 25th, 2017 8:15 PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (47.4mb)
§Signage
by D. Boyer Wednesday Jan 25th, 2017 8:15 PM
sm_img_0138.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Raise your voice for choice
by D. Boyer Wednesday Jan 25th, 2017 8:15 PM
sm_img_0143.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
§Do you remember the times when woman resorted to alley way abortions?
by D. Boyer Wednesday Jan 25th, 2017 8:15 PM
sm_img_0200.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
We may be headed back to those devastating times.
§Against Abortion Then Don't Have One
by D. Boyer Wednesday Jan 25th, 2017 8:15 PM
sm_img_8738.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
But stop discriminating against women's right to choose.
§Impeach Our Communist President
by D. Boyer Wednesday Jan 25th, 2017 8:15 PM
sm_img_8744.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code