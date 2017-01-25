|
Anti-Abortionists Countered Again in San Francisco
Religious extremists once again hold their annual anti-abortion Walk For Life march in San Francisco. And once again they were countered. Pics and video from the counter-demo.
The religious community hold a march in San Francisco every year called the "Walk For Life." They walk through the streets of San Francisco spewing their anti-abortion rhetoric. And every year they get countered by pro-choice demonstrators. Even though there were dueling events in San Francisco that day.
§Video from counter-demo
We may be headed back to those devastating times.
But stop discriminating against women's right to choose.