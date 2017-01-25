top
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections | Racial Justice
We Resist! No KXL No DAPL
Date Thursday January 26
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorIdle No More SF Bay
Trump signed a memoranda to push through the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Are you ready to stand up for clean air, water and soil? Now is the time! Join us 6:00 p.m, Thursday, January 26th at the Federal Building in San Francisco to stand strong in our opposition to the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Rain or shine!

By allowing these pipelines, Trump has confirmed his misguided commitment to the fossil fuel industry and total disregard for the millions of people who have stood against these dangerous projects. We will not stand idly by while he pushes through policies that make his friends in the fossil fuel industry more wealthy while violating Indigenous Treaty rights, using eminent domain to steal people’s land, poisoning the water, air and soil, and disavowing the overwhelming majority of scientists working to mitigate a climate catastrophe.

Stand with us! We are strong together and there is no time to waste in letting our voices ring out across the land.

This action is co-sponsored by Idle No More SF Bay working with our allies: Stand, 350.org, Movement Rights, Women's Earth and Climate Action Network, Diablo Rising Tide, Rainforest Action Network, Chinese Progressive Association, Native American Health Alliance, Do No Harm Coalition and others.

Please bring candles, signs, wear your movement t-shirts, dress warmly. This is an alcohol and drug free action.
