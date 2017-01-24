From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Speak out against NCRIC & local surveillance under Trump
Date
Wednesday January 25
Time
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Police Review Commission
Note the change of location, now held at North Berkeley Senior Center 1903 Hearst.
Event Type
Meeting
x
Berkeley police review commission will discuss the police department's associations with the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. BPD's agreement with NCRIC is up for yearly renewal, and is being reviewed by the commission prior to review by city council.
Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting, 7PM, on this issue.
Under Trump, there are segments of our society that are more at risk for intelligence gathering including Muslims, and non-documented immigrants.
