top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/25/2017
Speak out against NCRIC & local surveillance under Trump
Date Wednesday January 25
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Police Review Commission
Note the change of location, now held at North Berkeley Senior Center 1903 Hearst.
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/Authorx
Berkeley police review commission will discuss the police department's associations with the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. BPD's agreement with NCRIC is up for yearly renewal, and is being reviewed by the commission prior to review by city council.

Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting, 7PM, on this issue.

Under Trump, there are segments of our society that are more at risk for intelligence gathering including Muslims, and non-documented immigrants.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 8:53 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code