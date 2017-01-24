Berkeley police review commission will discuss the police department's associations with the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. BPD's agreement with NCRIC is up for yearly renewal, and is being reviewed by the commission prior to review by city council.



Public comment will be heard at the start of the meeting, 7PM, on this issue.



Under Trump, there are segments of our society that are more at risk for intelligence gathering including Muslims, and non-documented immigrants.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 8:53 PM