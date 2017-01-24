top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Twitter Protest Projector Party
Date Thursday January 26
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Meet in front of Twitter HQ, 1355 Market St, San Francisco, California 94103.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAlan Marling
“People still aren’t enamored of Trump’s social-media habits and fight-picking; by a 2-to-1 margin, they think he should give up his personal Twitter account as president.” – Washington Post, Jan 10th

Twitter is allowing itself to be the mouthpiece of fascism through the @POTUS and the greatest propaganda machine the world has ever known. To this we say no. Twitter endangers the world by amplifying Trump's ignorance in regards to foreign policy and nuclear proliferation. To this we say no. Twitter refuses to ban @realDonaldTrump despite his violation of their anti-hate policies.

Join us while we project the company's hypocrisy onto their building and demand they stop collaborating with fascism.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1970648074...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 8:23 PM
Add Your Comments
