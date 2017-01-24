From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections
Twitter Protest Projector Party
Date
Thursday January 26
Time
5:30 PM
7:00 PM
Location Details
Meet in front of Twitter HQ, 1355 Market St, San Francisco, California 94103.
Event Type
Protest
|Alan Marling
“People still aren’t enamored of Trump’s social-media habits and fight-picking; by a 2-to-1 margin, they think he should give up his personal Twitter account as president.” – Washington Post, Jan 10th
Twitter is allowing itself to be the mouthpiece of fascism through the @POTUS and the greatest propaganda machine the world has ever known. To this we say no. Twitter endangers the world by amplifying Trump's ignorance in regards to foreign policy and nuclear proliferation. To this we say no. Twitter refuses to ban @realDonaldTrump despite his violation of their anti-hate policies.
Join us while we project the company's hypocrisy onto their building and demand they stop collaborating with fascism.