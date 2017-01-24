top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
We Need To Gather Our Forces! It’s Time to Fight Their Whole System!
Date Saturday January 28
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
Niebyl Proctor Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Emailmail [at] speakout-now.org
We Need To Gather Our Forces! It’s Time to Fight Their Whole System!

With Trump in office the challenges we face are clear for all to see.

Open acts of hatred are already unfolding around us and we know further attacks are coming.

We Can’t Wait!
Join Us To Discuss What We Can do Next
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 4:25 PM
Add Your Comments
