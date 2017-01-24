From the Open-Publishing Calendar
We Need To Gather Our Forces! It’s Time to Fight Their Whole System!
|
Saturday January 28
3:00 PM
5:00 PM
Location Details
Niebyl Proctor Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA
Meeting
|Speak Out Now
|mail [at] speakout-now.org
We Need To Gather Our Forces! It’s Time to Fight Their Whole System!
With Trump in office the challenges we face are clear for all to see.
Open acts of hatred are already unfolding around us and we know further attacks are coming.
We Can’t Wait!
Join Us To Discuss What We Can do Next