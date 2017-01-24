We Need To Gather Our Forces! It’s Time to Fight Their Whole System!



With Trump in office the challenges we face are clear for all to see.



Open acts of hatred are already unfolding around us and we know further attacks are coming.



We Can’t Wait!

Join Us To Discuss What We Can do Next









http://revolutionaryworkersgroup.org/we-ne... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 4:25 PM