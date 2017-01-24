From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice Trump Puts Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines Back on Table by Center for Biological Diversity

Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 4:13 PM WASHINGTON,January 24, 2017 — President Trump signed executive orders today to push ahead with the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines. Both projects sparked widespread opposition and protests, especially because of their risks to water, wildlife, climate and people.



Keystone XL would stretch across hundreds of miles and carry up to 35 million gallons of oil every day from Canada’s tar sands — one of the dirtiest energy sources in the world — to refineries in Texas. Most of it would be exported.



“Anyway you look at it, the Keystone XL pipeline is an environmental disaster. Not only does it dig us deeper into the climate crisis, but the State Department predicts it could spill oil up to 100 times during its lifetime,” Suckling said. “It’s despicable to see President Trump gleefully put this project back on the table — call it the rewards of a corrupt system that puts profits over people and wildlife.”



The Dakota Access Pipeline has been opposed by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and more than 150 American Indian nations. The pipeline will worsen global warming, desecrate sacred lands essential to the Sioux Nation's history, culture and identity, and threaten the water supply of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.



“Trump hasn’t even been in office for a week and he’s already ignoring tribal leaders and brave protectors trying to safeguard their land and resources,” Suckling said. “The Dakota Access Pipeline is profoundly wrong on so many levels — but that doesn’t seem to matter to the new president. But he should know: The thousands of people who rose up to fight Keystone XL and DAPL are strong and mobilized, and they aren’t going away.”





The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.1 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.



http://www.biologicaldiversity.org/news/press_releases/2017/keystone-xl-dakota-access-01-24-2017.php



Center for Biological Diversity

