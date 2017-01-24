An evening of discussion between lifleong activists and authors David Hartsough and Norman Solomon



celebrating David Hartsough's recently released book



Waging Peace: Global Adventures of a Lifelong Activist



from PM Press



An evening to discuss the current political climate and how we can move forward constructively and powerfully. We will hear stories of courageous nonviolent responses to racism, war and violence during sixty years of organizing actions and movements for peace and justice in the US and around the world. What has worked and what are some of the lessons learned as we build campaigns and movements to challenge Trump's extremist policies? Where do we find hope in the gloom of the Trump presidency? The American people may be more motivated and ready to get actively involved than any time since the 1960's. We do have the power if we mobilize it to completely change the future course of our country.



About Waging Peace:



David Hartsough knows how to get in the way. He has used his body to block Navy ships headed for Vietnam and trains loaded with munitions on their way to El Salvador and Nicaragua. He has crossed borders to meet "the enemy" in East Berlin, Castro's Cuba, and present-day Iran. He has marched with mothers confronting a violent regime in Guatemala and stood with refugees threatened by death squads in the Philippines.



Waging Peace is a testament to the difference one person can make. Hartsough's stories inspire, educate, and encourage readers to find ways to work for a more just and peaceful world. Inspired by the examples of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., Hartsough has spent his life experimenting with the power of active nonviolence. It is the story of one man's effort to live as though we were all brothers and sisters.



Engaging stories on every page provide a peace activist’s eyewitness account of many of the major historical events of the past sixty years, including the Civil Rights and anti–Vietnam War movements in the United States and the little-known but equally significant nonviolent efforts in the Soviet Union, Kosovo, Palestine, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines.



Hartsough’s story demonstrates the power and effectiveness of organized nonviolent action. But Waging Peace is more than one man’s memoir. Hartsough shows how this struggle is waged all over the world by ordinary people committed to ending the spiral of violence and war.



Praise:



"Peace will only come when all of us become the change we wish to see in this world. David Hartsough became that change and has spent the best part of sixty years working to bring peace to our troubled world. His book is one that every peace-loving person must read and learn from." —Arun Gandhi, president, Gandhi Worldwide Education Institute (grandson of Mahatma Gandhi)



"It has been my privilege to work with David Hartsough over the years and to be arrested and jailed with him for nonviolent civil disobedience. I highly recommend Waging Peace to every American who wishes to live in a world with peace and justice and wants to feel empowered to help create that world." —Daniel Ellsberg, Secrets: A Memoir of Vietnam and the Pentagon Papers



“When great events happen, such as the falling of the Berlin Wall, we must never forget that people like David Hartsough and many others have worked hard to prepare the ground for such 'miracles.’ David’s belief in the goodness of people, the power of love, truth, and forgiveness and his utter commitment to making peace and ending war will inspire all those who read this book.” —Mairead Maguire, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Peace People, Northern Ireland



