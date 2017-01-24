top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Racial Justice
Shut Down Milo at UC Berkeley
Date Wednesday February 01
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
UC Berkeley - MLK Student Union, 2nd Floor, Berkeley, California 94720
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWe The People
Destroy What Destroys You

Wednesday, February 1st
6pm
UC Berkeley - MLK Student Union, 2nd Floor

Smash the Alt-Right!

Remember the College Republicans have links to nazis!

#ShutDownMilo
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 1:56 PM
No Milo Yiannopoulos at UC BerkeleyBerkeley Socialist StudentsTuesday Jan 24th, 2017 1:58 PM
