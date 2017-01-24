From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shut Down Milo at UC Berkeley
|
Date
|
Wednesday February 01
|
Time
|
6:00 PM
-
7:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
UC Berkeley - MLK Student Union, 2nd Floor, Berkeley, California 94720
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|We The People
|
Destroy What Destroys You
Wednesday, February 1st
6pm
UC Berkeley - MLK Student Union, 2nd Floor
Smash the Alt-Right!
Remember the College Republicans have links to nazis!
#ShutDownMilo
