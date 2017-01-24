The White House has officially confirmed that they plan to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines. We must continue to rise up and disrupt business as usual so that our voices will be heard. Please join us in the streets to make it known that we will not accept this! Our environment is too important to us.



