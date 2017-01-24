top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/28/2017
No DAPL Protest in SF
Date Saturday January 28
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
Meeting at 555 California St. (the Bank of America building that Trump owns 30% of) to rally and then we'll march! Exact route TBD, but we have someone who will be updating the Facebook event with our current whereabouts and route plans.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFuck Trump SF
The White House has officially confirmed that they plan to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines. We must continue to rise up and disrupt business as usual so that our voices will be heard. Please join us in the streets to make it known that we will not accept this! Our environment is too important to us.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1712125485...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 10:13 AM
