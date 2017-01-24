From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 1/28/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
No DAPL Protest in SF
|
Date
|
Saturday January 28
|
Time
|
12:00 PM
-
5:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Meeting at 555 California St. (the Bank of America building that Trump owns 30% of) to rally and then we'll march! Exact route TBD, but we have someone who will be updating the Facebook event with our current whereabouts and route plans.
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Fuck Trump SF
|
The White House has officially confirmed that they plan to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines. We must continue to rise up and disrupt business as usual so that our voices will be heard. Please join us in the streets to make it known that we will not accept this! Our environment is too important to us.
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 10:13 AM