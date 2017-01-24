top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/ 4/2017
Black History, Past, Present, and Future
Date Saturday February 04
Time 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Location Details
At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorGene Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Suds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry Plough
3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley
The Peace and Freedom Party presents

Black History, Past, Present, and Future
As we build our resistance to the continued and intensified attacks on the working class, we realize that all Americans can learn from the Black resistance to racism, capitalism, and imperialism. To discuss how Black history can inform our current struggles, we have invited Devonte Jackson, from Black Lives Matter, Deandre Crenshaw, from Hip Hop for Change, and Gerald Smith, from the Oscar Grant Committee (OGC).

Sat, Feb 4, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM
At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley

FREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!

This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like.

For info, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com

The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism.
http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
forum-flyer-2017-02-black-history.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (152.6kb)
For more event information:
http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 9:20 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code