Black History, Past, Present, and Future Date Saturday February 04 Time 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Location Details At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Gene Ruyle Email cuyleruyle [at] mac.com Phone 510-332-3865

3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley

The Peace and Freedom Party presents



Black History, Past, Present, and Future

As we build our resistance to the continued and intensified attacks on the working class, we realize that all Americans can learn from the Black resistance to racism, capitalism, and imperialism. To discuss how Black history can inform our current struggles, we have invited Devonte Jackson, from Black Lives Matter, Deandre Crenshaw, from Hip Hop for Change, and Gerald Smith, from the Oscar Grant Committee (OGC).



Sat, Feb 4, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM

At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley



FREE! (Please buy food & drink at the Pub.) FREE!



This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like.



For info, contact Gene: 510-332-3865 or email:



The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism.

