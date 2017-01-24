From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 1/28/2017

Killer Drones - Obama’s Tragic Legacy and a Blunt and Homicidal Weapon Handed to Trump Date Saturday January 28 Time 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM Location Details SF War Memorial Veterans Bldg., Room 202

401 Van Ness Blvd., San Francisco

Across from City Hall (Near Civic Center BART)

Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Toby Blome Email ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net Phone 510-215-5974



Brian's West Coast speaking tour will address the urgent need for resistance to drone killing and invite participation in “Shut Down Creech,” a mass mobilization to stop drone wars in the Nevada desert, April 23-29th.



12:00-12:30pm: Meet & Greet and Refreshments; (Contributions of food to share welcome)



12:30pm: Presentation



Sponsored by SF Bay Area CODEPINK



Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.

Wheelchair accessible.



FMI: Brian Terrell participated in the first protests against killing by remote control in 2009, shortly after newly elected President Obama made assassination by Predator and Reaper drones the cornerstone of his military policy. Since his arrest at Creech Air Force Base in Nevada that spring, Brian has participated in nonviolent protests around the country and abroad as this deadly technology has been proliferating. At these protests he has been arrested many times, serving jail sentences in New York and Nevada and in 2013, he spent six months in federal prison for presenting a petition at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. As a co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, he has traveled to Iraq and made several visits to Afghanistan and has met with drone victims there. He has spoken about drones at universities, high schools, churches and rallies in the United States, Europe and Asia and his writings on the subject have been widely published and translated into several languages. A peace activist for more than 40 years, Brian lives on a Catholic Worker farm in Maloy, Iowa, and is on the Nevada Desert Experience Council.Brian's West Coast speaking tour will address the urgent need for resistance to drone killing and invite participation in “Shut Down Creech,” a mass mobilization to stop drone wars in the Nevada desert, April 23-29th.12:00-12:30pm: Meet & Greet and Refreshments; (Contributions of food to share welcome)12:30pm: PresentationSponsored by SF Bay Area CODEPINKSuggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.Wheelchair accessible.FMI: ratherbenyckeling [at] comcast.net , 510-215-5974

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 24th, 2017 6:08 AM Import this event into your personal calendar.

