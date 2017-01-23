|
Thousands evicted in Oakland during 2016
According to the New York Times, Oakland’s median rent during December 2016, is among the highest in the nation, just short of the median rent in Manhattan!
Oakland - According to the City of Oakland there were 8,551 termination notices (eviction notices) filed during 2016. Considering that rents in Oakland are some of the highest in the country, some apartments may have been jam packed with families, roommates, or immigrant workers needing housing. As a result, there may have been 8 to 10 people or more who lost their housing from their one or two bedroom apartments, each time an eviction notice was served.
According to the New York Times, Oakland’s median rent during December 2016, was among the highest in the nation, just short of the median rent in Manhattan. And according to Zillow, during December of 2016, the median rent in Oakland was $2,963 per month. Additionally, during October 2016, reportedly Oakland’s average rent climbed 71 percent in three and a half years.
Due to the housing crisis during 2015, in Oakland there were around 1,000 eviction notices filed per month. There were around 11,150 eviction termination notices on file in Oakland from January 1, 2015 through March 2016. Additionally, reportedly there were around 10,910 evictions filed during 2013 in Oakland, and around 13,000 or more evictions filed in 2014.
As a direct result of the mass evictions and greedy landlords, Oakland voters passed Measure JJ during November 2016. It was a massive community effort to slow down the mass evictions, and the over market rate rent increases being imposed by greedy landlords, unscrupulous slumlords and the profiteers involved in price gouging.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
