



Following up on last month’s film which documented the devastating impact of homo sapiens on Mother Earth, this month’s two short films The Story of Change and The Story of Solutions, will give us tools to guide our urgent actions for a more just and sustainable world. We’ll reflect in small groups on methods for organizing, and then hear from the Local Change Makers featured at our Screening the Green film nights. These Transition leaders will bring us up to date on their projects: Wee Bee Gardeners, Transition Streets, Roots of Empathy, Native Plant Neighborhood Building, Consider the Homeless, Dump Wells Fargo and more.



It’s time for us all to become active, informed and collegial in the life of our community. YOU can make a difference. Come out, sign up! Potlucks starts at 6:30, program at 7:30.



For more info:

website:



This event is co-sponsored by Transition Berkeley, and BFUU's Social Justice Ctee.

Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.

Wheelchair accessible.



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.transitionberkeley.com For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 9:13 PM