top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$61.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 2/ 2/2017
Transition Berkeley 6th Anniversary: Celebrate & Get Activated!
Date Thursday February 02
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorCarole Bennett-Simmons
It’s Groundhog Day! Raise your heads up, celebrate and learn ways you can take action! Transition Berkeley invites you to help us celebrate our sixth anniversary with live Old Time Music by the Share Croppers, a delicious potluck supper, presentation by staff from the fabulous Story of Stuff Project and a panel of some of your favorite Local Change Makers.

Following up on last month’s film which documented the devastating impact of homo sapiens on Mother Earth, this month’s two short films The Story of Change and The Story of Solutions, will give us tools to guide our urgent actions for a more just and sustainable world. We’ll reflect in small groups on methods for organizing, and then hear from the Local Change Makers featured at our Screening the Green film nights. These Transition leaders will bring us up to date on their projects: Wee Bee Gardeners, Transition Streets, Roots of Empathy, Native Plant Neighborhood Building, Consider the Homeless, Dump Wells Fargo and more.

It’s time for us all to become active, informed and collegial in the life of our community. YOU can make a difference. Come out, sign up! Potlucks starts at 6:30, program at 7:30.

For more info: info [at] transitionberkeley.com
website: http://www.transitionberkeley.com

This event is co-sponsored by Transition Berkeley, and BFUU's Social Justice Ctee.
Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
sm_groundhog_cropped__1_.jpg
original image (718x583)
For more event information:
http://www.transitionberkeley.com
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 9:13 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code