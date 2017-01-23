top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Womyn
SF Women, Girls & Supporters Of Equality, Human & Worker Rights Speakout On Jan 21, 2017
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 5:17 PM
in San Francisco over 100,000 women, girls and supporters of equality, human rights and worker rights spoke out.
sm_women_s_march_feminist_looks_like.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
Over 100,000 women, girls and supporters of equality, human and worker rights rallied and spoke out in San Francisco on January 21, 2017. They attacked the policies of both Trump and many discussed the role of the Democrats in attacking human rights. Many are angry Trump's treatment of women and other people as well as attacks on education and housing. Some discussed the systemic issues of capitalism and supported the need for a workers party.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/L7ZVZ4VtIKA
§Don't Give Up The Fight
by Labor Video Project Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 5:17 PM
sm_womens_march_stand_up_don_t_give_up_the_fight.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Over one hundred thousand marched and rallied against Trump and the attacks on women and the working people of the United States.
https://youtu.be/L7ZVZ4VtIKA
§Women March With Caps
by Labor Video Project Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 5:17 PM
sm_women_s_march_girls_with_caps.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Girls were out in full force against the flagrant misogyny of Bush and his crew.
https://youtu.be/L7ZVZ4VtIKA
§Time For A Workers Party And Socialism
by Labor Video Project Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 5:17 PM
sm_seligman_carol_placard_women_s_march1-21-17.jpg
original image (2314x3024)
Long time activist, educator and socialist Carol Seligman had a poster for the rally about the need for a workers party and socialism.
https://youtu.be/L7ZVZ4VtIKA
§The Problem With Capitalism In San Francisco
by Labor Video Project Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 5:17 PM
sm_women_s_march_amilcar__perez_lopez_banner_.jpg
original image (3412x1920)
A marcher had a banner about the murder of Amilcar Perez Lopez and the crisis for poor and working people in San Francisco with a Democratic party mayor and board of supervisors.
https://youtu.be/L7ZVZ4VtIKA
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code