From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

SF Women, Girls & Supporters Of Equality, Human & Worker Rights Speakout On Jan 21, 2017 by Labor Video Project

Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 5:17 PM in San Francisco over 100,000 women, girls and supporters of equality, human rights and worker rights spoke out.

original image (3412x1920)

Production of Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.org Over 100,000 women, girls and supporters of equality, human and worker rights rallied and spoke out in San Francisco on January 21, 2017. They attacked the policies of both Trump and many discussed the role of the Democrats in attacking human rights. Many are angry Trump's treatment of women and other people as well as attacks on education and housing. Some discussed the systemic issues of capitalism and supported the need for a workers party.Production of Labor Video Project https://youtu.be/L7ZVZ4VtIKA

Over one hundred thousand marched and rallied against Trump and the attacks on women and the working people of the United States.

Girls were out in full force against the flagrant misogyny of Bush and his crew.

Long time activist, educator and socialist Carol Seligman had a poster for the rally about the need for a workers party and socialism.

A marcher had a banner about the murder of Amilcar Perez Lopez and the crisis for poor and working people in San Francisco with a Democratic party mayor and board of supervisors.