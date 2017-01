No experience necessary. Lunch will be provided.For more information and to RSVP, e-mail

Join us for a free journalism workshop! You’ll learn the fundamentals of journalism, including how to pitch a story, conduct an interview, and write and edit articles. Learn about how you can get involved with journalism or just improve your writing skills. More than ever, we need journalists and writers to document the housing crisis and human rights violations that unhoused San Franciscans face.No experience necessary. Lunch will be provided.For more information and to RSVP, e-mail streetsheet [at] cohsf.org

http://streetsheet.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 23rd, 2017 1:17 PM