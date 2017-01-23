Thousands of people marched in downtown Santa Cruz on January 21 in the Women’s March Santa Cruz County.

The Women’s March Santa Cruz County coincided with the Women’s March on Washington DC, as well as those held internationally.In Santa Cruz there was nearly an hour and a half of solid, continuous marching from Church Street to the Louden Nelson Center, after the front of the group started moving and reached Pacific Avenue.Women’s March Santa Cruz Mission Statement:We stand with you, our partners and allies, to march in solidarity to protect the rights of ALL, including Women, LGBTQ, Immigrants, Religious Freedom, People with disabilities, and rights of People of color, sending a bold message to our administration and to the world. We recognize that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. All Human Rights matter- defenders of Human Rights join us!For more information, see:Women’s March Santa CruzAlex Darocy