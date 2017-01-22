From the Open-Publishing Calendar
RunningWolf in Kangaroo Court (OPD Kidnapping, Mayors Race)
Date
Monday January 23
Time
9:00 AM
12:00 PM
Location Details
Wiley Coyote (Mannual) Court House Washington St.
Event Type
Court Date
Zachary RunningWolf
occupyto decolonize [at] gmail.com
Going to Trial on OPD ILLEGGALLY Kidnapping me and Interfering in Berkeley's Mayors Race and Held for 31 Days NO BAIL Misdemeanor for POSSESSION of POT. I had to do a 13 Day HUNGER STRIKE (lost 25 lbs) to get out as No Support from organizers of march for Prison Strike.
I filed a false Arrest and Excessive Force used and want it to go to Trial to Expose OPD (30 officers Guilty of Statutory Rape and Human Trafficaning) why they were Targeting me becuz of my Entry into the Mayors Race. I missed 4 out 5 Debates and are going to get the Election Results HAND RECOUNTED becuz I have surpassed the Vote Total given (2%), RIDICULOUS.
