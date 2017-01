From the Open-Publishing Calendar

J21 Womens March Santa Cruz by Robert Duran

Sunday Jan 22nd, 2017 12:06 AM

J21 Women's march ending at Louden Nelson for a rally, food and networking. Thousands marched from City hall through downtown meeting at the community center/park.

