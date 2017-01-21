From the Open-Publishing Calendar

J21 SF Women's Anti-Trump March 40,000-100,000 Strong by Dump Trump

Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 7:15 PM

Around 5 p.m., sunset on January 21, 2017, as the rain started to pour, tens of thousands of people surged forward on Market Street, starting at the Civic Center, which we had occupied from UN Plaza at 7th and Market to City Hall since 3 p.m., in this urgently needed protest of fascism perpetrated by the current occupant of the White House, Republican (former lifelong Democrat) Donald Trump.

We were walking in a closely packed crowd from sidewalk to sidewalk and on the sidewalk on Market Street, arriving at the Embarcadero, while the march was still leaving the Civic Center. We have not seen this size of a crowd since 1968-1973 when we had perhaps 200,000 protest the American War Against Vietnam and its draft in San Francisco. We were of all ages and nationalities, with babes in arms, in strollers and on shoulders, carrying lots of hand-made signs and wearing multi-color lights which seemed warm in the dark rainy night. Labor was present with banners from school bus drivers and United Educators (teachers); the LGBT community turned out in the thousands, and we experienced a peaceful, upbeat stroll with occasional drums, chants and the unity of a loud yell from the young people reminding us that this is their future that we were fighting for. American flags were present as is, with a Nazi swastika on some, others upside down in the usual distress stance, and in signs that read Our Diversity Makes America Great. This is a great beginning.



