Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections | Womyn
Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
by Mike Rhodes (mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)
Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 6:29 PM
On the day after Trump's Inauguration thousands of protestors in Fresno joined the millions throughout the country and around the world who are outraged by the president's philosophy, policies and actions. Peace Fresno helped organize the event that included over 2,000 people. The Women's March joined the event swelling the numbers and making this one of the largest local demonstrations in recent memory. All Photos by Simone Cranston-Rhodes.
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest__7_.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
This was the call to action by Peace Fresno:

A Post-Inaugural Street Demonstration
Hosted by Peace Fresno
Saturday, January 21, 2017, 2:00 to 4:00
All four corners of Blackstone and Nees (River Park)

On Day 2 of the Trump Presidency join Peace Fresno and others in standing up for the issues that are important to you! By our presence, with our signs and banners, we will let the community know that there are groups and individuals working together in the Fresno area dedicated to peace, social, economic, racial, and environmental justice.

Each group will represent its unique part of the community and will bring its members and message. Talk with people in groups that share your interests and concerns. Consider opportunities for working together.

There will be a handout listing the participating organizations with the mission and contact information of the each group. If you want your group to be listed contact Dan Yaseen, danyaseen, 559-251-3361
§Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest__8_.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
§Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest__9_.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
§Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest__1_.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
§Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest__2_.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
§Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest__3_.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
§Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest__4_.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
§Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest__5_.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
§Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest__6_.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
§Fresno Protest Draws Thousands
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
sm_day_after_trumps_inauguration_protest.jpg
original image (3008x2000)
Photo by Simone Cranston-Rhodes
Add Your Comments
