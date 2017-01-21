From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Sonoma County Stands for Women March by Mahtin

Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM

Thousands gathered in downtown Santa Rosa for a rally and march to protest, in a sister march of the DC Women’s March that was held today.

On the day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, people from all walks of life came out to protest the climate of anti-women hatred that Trump has exposed and promoted.Tomorrow, January 22nd, is the 44th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, and the right to choose is under attack on many fronts.



Thousands listened to speakers while others continued to stream into downtown Santa Rosa; people were still arriving as others were departing, and still others were waiting to start marching. The march began with protesters filling the street, and then organizers attemped to gradually herd the marchers onto the sidewalk as the entire downtown area was essentially closed due to crowds and street closures.