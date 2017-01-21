top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Womyn
Sonoma County Stands for Women March
by Mahtin
Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
Thousands gathered in downtown Santa Rosa for a rally and march to protest, in a sister march of the DC Women’s March that was held today.
sm_1womensplaceinrevolution.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
On the day after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, people from all walks of life came out to protest the climate of anti-women hatred that Trump has exposed and promoted.Tomorrow, January 22nd, is the 44th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, and the right to choose is under attack on many fronts.

Thousands listened to speakers while others continued to stream into downtown Santa Rosa; people were still arriving as others were departing, and still others were waiting to start marching. The march began with protesters filling the street, and then organizers attemped to gradually herd the marchers onto the sidewalk as the entire downtown area was essentially closed due to crowds and street closures.
§Even Witches Need Healthcare
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_2_evenwitchesneedhealthcare.jpg
original image (2448x3264)
Many are worried what will happen to the Affordable Care Act under this presidency and Congress
§Local campaign
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_3itwonthappenhere.jpg
original image (2448x3264)
§One view of the crowd
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_4crowdbeforemarch.jpg
original image (2097x2030)
§Marching in the street
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_5marchingslowlylosingstreet.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§Local band the Hubbub Club
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_6hubbub_club.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
§Immigrants Make America Great
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_7immigrantsmakeamericagreat.jpg
original image (2448x3264)
§Politicians off My Poontang
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_8polititiansoffmypoontang.jpg
original image (2448x3264)
§Protect Trans Lives
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_9protecttranslives.jpg
original image (2448x3264)
§Celebrate Diversity
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_10_diversity_celebrated.jpg
original image (2448x3264)
§Women and Our Allies
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_11_womenandouralies.jpg
original image (2448x3264)
§No Deportation of Dreamers
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_12_nodeportation_dreamers.jpg
original image (3264x2448)
(this refers to the DREAM Act)
§What? Why?
by Mahtin Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 4:32 PM
sm_13trumpsupporter.jpg
original image (2448x3264)
really.
