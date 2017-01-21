From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 2/ 7/2017

Michael Eric Dyson presents "Tears We Cannot Stop" Date Tuesday February 07 Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM Location Details First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison, Oakland Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Bob Baldock Michael Eric Dyson – professor, ordained minister, New York Times' writer, author of 19 books, one of our most important and eloquent public intellectuals - speaks in Oakland on Tuesday, February 7th, 7:30 PM at First Congregational Church, 2501 Harrison Street. His title: “Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America” is firmly in the tradition of James Baldwin and Te-Nehisi Coates. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com and indie bookshops. Full info - kpfa.org/events

original image (360x552)

2501 Harrison St

Oakland, CA 94612



KPFA Radio 94.1FM and Marcus Books present



MICHAEL ERIC DYSON

Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America

Hosted by Quincy McCoy



advance tickets: $12 :

$15 door, KPFA benefit kpfa.org/events wheelchair access



"Elegantly written, Tears We Cannot Stop is powerful...moving personal recollections, profound cultural analysis, and guidance for moral redemption.

A work to relish." - Toni Morrison



We are living through one of the most challenging periods in modern American history. The rash of police killings of unarmed black people, along with the hate killings of black citizens, has sparked the largest protests in the streets since the height of the civil rights movement.



"Here's a sermon that's as fierce as it is lucid. It shook me up, but in a good way. This is how it works if you're black in America, this is what happens, and this is how it feels. If you're black, you'll feel a spark of a recognition in every paragraph. If you're white, Dyson tells you what you need to know-what this white man needed to know, at least. This is a major achievement..." -Stephen King



Michael Eric Dyson is one of America's premier public intellectuals. He is the University Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University, has been an ordained minister for 35 years, is a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, A contributing editor for The New Republic and ESPN's The Undefeated. Ebony Magazine named him one of the 100 Most Influential African Americans. He has written 19 books, including The Black Presidency: Barack Obama and the Politics of Race in America - a Kirkus Prize finalist.



Host QUINCY McCOY, author of No Static: A Guide to Creative Radio Programming, is the General Manager of KPFA Radio.



