§Michael Eric Dyson: A Sermon to White America
§Michael Eric Dyson: A Sermon to White America
First Congregational Church of Oakland
2501 Harrison St
Oakland, CA 94612
KPFA Radio 94.1FM and Marcus Books present
MICHAEL ERIC DYSON
Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America
Hosted by Quincy McCoy
advance tickets: $12 : http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2816872:: T: 800-838-3006 or Marcus Books, Books Inc/Berkeley, Pegasus (3 stores), Moe's, Walden Pond Bookstore, Diesel a Bookstore, Mrs. Dalloway's.
$15 door, KPFA benefit kpfa.org/events wheelchair access
"Elegantly written, Tears We Cannot Stop is powerful...moving personal recollections, profound cultural analysis, and guidance for moral redemption.
A work to relish." - Toni Morrison
We are living through one of the most challenging periods in modern American history. The rash of police killings of unarmed black people, along with the hate killings of black citizens, has sparked the largest protests in the streets since the height of the civil rights movement.
"Here's a sermon that's as fierce as it is lucid. It shook me up, but in a good way. This is how it works if you're black in America, this is what happens, and this is how it feels. If you're black, you'll feel a spark of a recognition in every paragraph. If you're white, Dyson tells you what you need to know-what this white man needed to know, at least. This is a major achievement..." -Stephen King
Michael Eric Dyson is one of America's premier public intellectuals. He is the University Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University, has been an ordained minister for 35 years, is a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, A contributing editor for The New Republic and ESPN's The Undefeated. Ebony Magazine named him one of the 100 Most Influential African Americans. He has written 19 books, including The Black Presidency: Barack Obama and the Politics of Race in America - a Kirkus Prize finalist.
Host QUINCY McCOY, author of No Static: A Guide to Creative Radio Programming, is the General Manager of KPFA Radio.
$12 advance, $15 door.