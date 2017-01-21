top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Michael Eric Dyson presents "Tears We Cannot Stop"
Date Tuesday February 07
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison, Oakland
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBob Baldock
Michael Eric Dyson – professor, ordained minister, New York Times' writer, author of 19 books, one of our most important and eloquent public intellectuals - speaks in Oakland on Tuesday, February 7th, 7:30 PM at First Congregational Church, 2501 Harrison Street. His title: “Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America” is firmly in the tradition of James Baldwin and Te-Nehisi Coates. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com and indie bookshops. Full info - kpfa.org/events
For more event information:
http://www.kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jan 21st, 2017 2:59 AM
§Michael Eric Dyson: A Sermon to White America
by KPFA Radio 94.1 FM Sunday Jan 22nd, 2017 12:02 AM
First Congregational Church of Oakland
2501 Harrison St
Oakland, CA 94612

KPFA Radio 94.1FM and Marcus Books present

MICHAEL ERIC DYSON
Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America
Hosted by Quincy McCoy

advance tickets: $12 : http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2816872:: T: 800-838-3006 or Marcus Books, Books Inc/Berkeley, Pegasus (3 stores), Moe's, Walden Pond Bookstore, Diesel a Bookstore, Mrs. Dalloway's.
$15 door, KPFA benefit kpfa.org/events wheelchair access

"Elegantly written, Tears We Cannot Stop is powerful...moving personal recollections, profound cultural analysis, and guidance for moral redemption.
A work to relish." - Toni Morrison

We are living through one of the most challenging periods in modern American history. The rash of police killings of unarmed black people, along with the hate killings of black citizens, has sparked the largest protests in the streets since the height of the civil rights movement.

"Here's a sermon that's as fierce as it is lucid. It shook me up, but in a good way. This is how it works if you're black in America, this is what happens, and this is how it feels. If you're black, you'll feel a spark of a recognition in every paragraph. If you're white, Dyson tells you what you need to know-what this white man needed to know, at least. This is a major achievement..." -Stephen King

Michael Eric Dyson is one of America's premier public intellectuals. He is the University Professor of Sociology at Georgetown University, has been an ordained minister for 35 years, is a contributing opinion writer for The New York Times, A contributing editor for The New Republic and ESPN's The Undefeated. Ebony Magazine named him one of the 100 Most Influential African Americans. He has written 19 books, including The Black Presidency: Barack Obama and the Politics of Race in America - a Kirkus Prize finalist.

Host QUINCY McCOY, author of No Static: A Guide to Creative Radio Programming, is the General Manager of KPFA Radio.

$12 advance, $15 door.
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/281...
