From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War | Arts + Action
59th Anniversary of the Peace Symbol
Date Monday February 20
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorArnie Passman
Emailpazmaux1 [at] gmail.com
Remember on Presidents' Day the origins of the Peace Symbol, which is an essential part of our Peace Movement. Join Arnie Passman and others. Musicians, poets, comedians will perform and offer their thoughts. We will shine light on the history of the Peace Symbol and discuss how we can have a lasting peace and a joyful resistance.
Refreshments, all welcome.

Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee as

Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.

Ph:510-275-4272

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html

peaceflag.jpg
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 20th, 2017 1:31 PM
Add Your Comments
