Remember on Presidents' Day the origins of the Peace Symbol, which is an essential part of our Peace Movement. Join Arnie Passman and others. Musicians, poets, comedians will perform and offer their thoughts. We will shine light on the history of the Peace Symbol and discuss how we can have a lasting peace and a joyful resistance.Refreshments, all welcome.Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee asSuggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.Wheelchair accessible.Ph:510-275-4272For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

