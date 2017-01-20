top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | LGBTI / Queer
Dancing on the Side of Love: A Valentine’s Dance Party
Date Saturday February 11
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorJoanna Foley
Featuring dance music and songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s played by Soul Rising, an 8-person band led by Moses Channels with vocals by BFUU members Doug Chambers and Elinor Roberts. This is a fundraiser for BFUU and a charity supporting the goals of an LGBTI organization. Food and beverages available.

Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.
BFUU phone: 510-841-4824
bfuu.png
Added to the calendar on Friday Jan 20th, 2017 11:32 AM
Add Your Comments
