Featuring dance music and songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s played by Soul Rising, an 8-person band led by Moses Channels with vocals by BFUU members Doug Chambers and Elinor Roberts. This is a fundraiser for BFUU and a charity supporting the goals of an LGBTI organization. Food and beverages available.



Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.

Wheelchair accessible.

BFUU phone: 510-841-4824





