Dancing on the Side of Love: A Valentine’s Dance Party
Saturday February 11
7:00 PM
10:00 PM
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Featuring dance music and songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s played by Soul Rising, an 8-person band led by Moses Channels with vocals by BFUU members Doug Chambers and Elinor Roberts. This is a fundraiser for BFUU and a charity supporting the goals of an LGBTI organization. Food and beverages available.
Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.
BFUU phone: 510-841-4824