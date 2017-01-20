From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections Turtle Island Statement on OMB Director Candidate Mick Mulvaney peter [at] tirn.net)

Friday Jan 20th, 2017 9:10 AM

Turtle Island Statement on OMB Director Candidate Mick Mulvaney

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Mick Mulvaney, South Carolina Representative, for the Office of Management and Budget Director.



Contact:

Peter Fugazzotto

Strategic Programs Director

Turtle Island Restoration Network

Phone: 415.458.8839 (cell)

Email:



Turtle Island Statement on OMB Director Candidate Mick Mulvaney



President-elect Donald Trump has selected Mick Mulvaney, South Carolina Representative, for the Office of Management and Budget Director.



In advance of the confirmation hearings with the Senate Budget Committee, Turtle Island Restoration Network has issued the following statement on Mulvaney:



Turtle Island believes Representative Mulvaney’s poor track record on ocean legislation makes him a poor candidate for the position of director of the Office of Management and Budget.



According to the League of Conservation Voters, Mulvaney had a lifetime 7 percent score with a disappointing 3 percent in 2015.



Mulvaney votes have included repeated votes against the improvement of the National Oceans Policy Act, for rolling back the Magnuson Fisheries Act, and for expanding oil drilling in U.S. waters.



In 2012, he voted for an amendment that would prevent federal officials from using funds to implement a rule requiring Turtle Excluder Devices in fishing vessels. Turtle Excluder Devices on shrimp trawl nets have been found to reduce sea turtle mortality by 97 percent.



