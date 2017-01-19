top
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections
Sonoma County Inauguration Day Protest: Wake Up, Organize, Resist
Date Friday January 20
Time 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Location Details
Santa Rosa Junior College
1501 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCommunity Action Coalition of Sonoma County
OUT OF YOUR HOMES AND INTO THE STREES!

Are you concerned with the incoming president and administration? Are you ready to be a part of the resistance? On January 20th the North Bay will stand in solidarity with our comrades in Oakland, Sacramento, DC and everywhere in between to build coalitions and show our dissent. See the time table below to get involved.

3-5PM- Assemble, build community, make art.
Meet in the SRJC quad for a time to: make connections with local political, social, and environmental justice organizations, make a sign or other art to carry in the march, and gather together as we prepare to step off together in resistance of Donald Trump, his cabinet and the whole damn system.

5PM- MARCH ON DOWNTOWN
Departing as one from the SRJC front lawn we will make our way downtown and make our voices heard!


This event is being planned by the Community Action Coalition of Sonoma County. Please check back for more details as Inauguration Day approaches or visit the Community Action Coalition FB page to ask questions or to find out how to get involved: https://www.facebook.com/actioncoalitionofsonomacounty/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 19th, 2017
