Sonoma County Inauguration Day Protest: Wake Up, Organize, Resist Date Friday January 20 Time 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM Location Details Santa Rosa Junior College

1501 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Community Action Coalition of Sonoma County



Are you concerned with the incoming president and administration? Are you ready to be a part of the resistance? On January 20th the North Bay will stand in solidarity with our comrades in Oakland, Sacramento, DC and everywhere in between to build coalitions and show our dissent. See the time table below to get involved.



3-5PM- Assemble, build community, make art.

Meet in the SRJC quad for a time to: make connections with local political, social, and environmental justice organizations, make a sign or other art to carry in the march, and gather together as we prepare to step off together in resistance of Donald Trump, his cabinet and the whole damn system.



5PM- MARCH ON DOWNTOWN

Departing as one from the SRJC front lawn we will make our way downtown and make our voices heard!





