From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
A Protest Action of Conscience and Resistance: No Wall! No Mass Deportations! No “Muslim Registry"!
Date Friday January 20
Time 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Location Details
ICE San Francisco Field Office
(Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
444 Washington St. (at Sansome)
San Francisco

Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuse Fascism, Bay Area
Emailrefusefascism.bayarea [at] gmail.com
On the morning of Inauguration Day……..
WE REJECT A FASCIST AMERICA!

A Protest Action of Conscience and Resistance:
No Wall! No Mass Deportations! No “Muslim Registry”! No Trump/Pence regime!
Trump’s vilification and threats against immigrants are a cornerstone of the fascist movement he has congealed. Everyone knows he plans to deport 3 million immediately, and soon many more. That he calls Mexican immigrants “criminals, drug dealers, rapists.” That his “build the wall” bellowing goes with his promise to rescind DACA, enabling the deportation of over 700,000 people who came to the U.S. as children. And his call for a “Muslim Registry” brings echoes of World War II concentration camps in Germany and in the U.S.

And this is just ONE PART of an overall fascist agenda. If Trump is able to consolidate his fascist regime, it will have disastrous consequences here, and around the world, for humanity and the planet. In the case of his threats against immigrants, what he promises to do will tear apart the lives of millions of people trying to live, work, go to school. It will cause intensified misery and impoverishment among millions in the U.S., as well as in Mexico and Central America. We will see legions of armed enforcers, official and unofficial, staging raids on factories, schools, farms, office buildings, on the border. We will see unleashing mobs of howling racists to attack immigrants and those they think are immigrants, or who defend immigrants. And Trump has made clear that this is only the beginning.

Those who do not resist and stop these horrors, but instead go along with them, accepting the overall fascist order Trump represents, will be the same as the “Good Germans” of the Nazi era – they will fail the basic test of humanity in our time.

Everyone must stand up and do everything we can to prevent and stop this fascist regime. Everyone with any compassion and basic human decency must resist this assault on immigrants with all their strength.

Contact: refusefascism.bayarea [at] gmail.com #NoFascistUSA
