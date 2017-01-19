top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Womyn
Women's March in Walnut Creek
Date Saturday January 21
Time 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
Civic Center Park in Walnut Creek
1 block south then 3 blocks east from Walnut Creek BART. The park is adjacent to Civic Drive.
Event Type Other
Organizer/Author---
Part of the nationwide protests for women's rights.
Music and speakers from 10:30AM to noon
March to downtown Walnut Creek from noon to 1PM

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 19th, 2017 8:23 AM
§Correction of typo: 3 blocks EAST from BART, not west
by --- Thursday Jan 19th, 2017 9:51 AM
The Civic Park is 1 block south then 3 blocks EAST from Walnut Creek BART.
Add Your Comments
