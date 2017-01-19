From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Womyn
View other events for the week of 1/21/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Women's March in Walnut Creek
|
Date
|
Saturday January 21
|
Time
|
10:30 AM
-
1:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Civic Center Park in Walnut Creek
1 block south then 3 blocks east from Walnut Creek BART. The park is adjacent to Civic Drive.
|
Event Type
|
Other
|Organizer/Author
|---
|
Part of the nationwide protests for women's rights.
Music and speakers from 10:30AM to noon
March to downtown Walnut Creek from noon to 1PM
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jan 19th, 2017 8:23 AM
The Civic Park is 1 block south then 3 blocks EAST from Walnut Creek BART.