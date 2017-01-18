On Inauguration Day, UC Santa Cruz Students will join students and workers around the country to walk out and take a stand -- against Trump, against racism, against misogyny, against terror, against hate, against inequality and exploitation.



SCHEDULE:

9:00-10:30 AM -- People's Inauguration starting at Kresge College

11:00 AM -- RALLY and MARCH Downtown from Quarry Plaza

12:00-5:00 PM -- Workshops and Actions Downtown TBA

5:00 PM -- General Assembly Downtown to discuss future steps; mobile signups for future neighborhood organizing



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 18th, 2017 5:24 PM