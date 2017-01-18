|
§UAW 2865 Joins in Calls for Action on January 20th
Download PDF (408.6kb)
Here are their highly militant demands:
WE DEMAND THAT THE UC ADMINISTRATION:
1) Denounce Donald Trump’s government
2) Restore free education
3) End state policies that enable racial segregation at all levels of education
4) Designate Sanctuary School status to protect undocumented members of our community
5) Grow, not cut, independent science funding; support for increased federal science funding
6) Fully demilitarize UC campuses
7) Fully divest from toxic UC investments
8) Make the UC budget fully transparent.
9) Implement survivor-led process for holding people accountable who commit acts of gender-based and sexual violence
10) Commit to providing free and accessible trans and reproductive healthcare, including abortion access, to students and workers
11) Democratize the Regents
Read their communique here: http://www.uaw2865.org/uc-wide-walkout-inauguration-day-january-20th/