Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Labor & Workers
J20 Inauguration Day WALK OUT at UCSC
Date Friday January 20
Time 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
9:00-10:30 AM -- People's Inauguration starting at Kresge College
11:00 AM -- RALLY and MARCH Downtown from Quarry Plaza
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz General Strike Organizing Committe
On Inauguration Day, UC Santa Cruz Students will join students and workers around the country to walk out and take a stand -- against Trump, against racism, against misogyny, against terror, against hate, against inequality and exploitation.

SCHEDULE:
9:00-10:30 AM -- People's Inauguration starting at Kresge College
11:00 AM -- RALLY and MARCH Downtown from Quarry Plaza
12:00-5:00 PM -- Workshops and Actions Downtown TBA
5:00 PM -- General Assembly Downtown to discuss future steps; mobile signups for future neighborhood organizing
sm_j20_inauguration_day_walk_out_uc_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3045470199...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 18th, 2017 5:24 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§UAW 2865 Joins in Calls for Action on January 20th
by UAW 2865 Wednesday Jan 18th, 2017 5:28 PM
j20-full-text-1.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (408.6kb)
Here are their highly militant demands:

WE DEMAND THAT THE UC ADMINISTRATION:

1) Denounce Donald Trump’s government
2) Restore free education
3) End state policies that enable racial segregation at all levels of education
4) Designate Sanctuary School status to protect undocumented members of our community
5) Grow, not cut, independent science funding; support for increased federal science funding
6) Fully demilitarize UC campuses
7) Fully divest from toxic UC investments
8) Make the UC budget fully transparent.
9) Implement survivor-led process for holding people accountable who commit acts of gender-based and sexual violence
10) Commit to providing free and accessible trans and reproductive healthcare, including abortion access, to students and workers
11) Democratize the Regents

Read their communique here: http://www.uaw2865.org/uc-wide-walkout-inauguration-day-january-20th/
Add Your Comments
