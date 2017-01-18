top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 2/22/2017
Richard Wolff: An Evening of Lucid Economics and Caustic Wit
Date Wednesday February 22
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley
2407 Dana Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorKPFA
KPFA Radio 94.1FM & Democracy at Work present

RICHARD WOLFF
"An Evening of Lucid Economics and Caustic Wit"
Hosted by Anita Johnson

advance tickets: $12: T: 800-838-3006 or independent bookstores, $15 door, KPFA benefit info: kpfa.org/events

Richard Wolff, an American Marxist economist, well known for his work in economic methodology and class analysis, has rapidly become famous as well for his Pacifica Network Radio program, Economic Update, which is syndicated on over 60 stations. Additionally, Professor Wolff has made appearances on various television shows, radio shows and films including: Real Time with Bill Maher, The Young Turks, Moyers & Company, Charlie Rose, Al Jazeera America, The Big Picture with Thom Hartmann, Charlie Rose, CrossTalk, The David Pakman Show, Democracy Now! The Empire Files, Politics Nation with Al Sharpton, and The Real News Network (TRNN).

We have the enormously ominous prospect of President Donald Trump - just as the U.S. is sinking ever deeper into hard times for the vast majority of its population. More economic downturns are coming. Capitalism's instability, inequalities, and failures to meet our needs are provoking rising opposition. Considering the increasing problems of drought, poverty, debts, job conditions, and a worsening environment, the American dream is now entirely out of reach. Our political leaders are controlled by corporate giants and lobbies that defy anything like democracy. And President Trump.

In 1988 Wolff co-founded the journal Rethinking Marxism. Later he published Capitalism Hits the Fan: The Global Economic Meltdown and What To Do About It, This was followed by Occupy the Economy: Challenging Capitalism (with David Barsamian), and Democracy at Work. The New York Times Magazine has named him "America's most prominent Marxist economist."

Anita Johnson co-founded KPFA's Hard Knock Radio, a public affairs program covering news, views and Hip-Hop.

$12 advance, $15 door.
For more event information:
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/276...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 18th, 2017 1:39 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
