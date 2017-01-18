KPFA Radio 94.1FM & Democracy at Work present



RICHARD WOLFF

"An Evening of Lucid Economics and Caustic Wit"

Hosted by Anita Johnson



Richard Wolff, an American Marxist economist, well known for his work in economic methodology and class analysis, has rapidly become famous as well for his Pacifica Network Radio program, Economic Update, which is syndicated on over 60 stations. Additionally, Professor Wolff has made appearances on various television shows, radio shows and films including: Real Time with Bill Maher, The Young Turks, Moyers & Company, Charlie Rose, Al Jazeera America, The Big Picture with Thom Hartmann, Charlie Rose, CrossTalk, The David Pakman Show, Democracy Now! The Empire Files, Politics Nation with Al Sharpton, and The Real News Network (TRNN).



We have the enormously ominous prospect of President Donald Trump - just as the U.S. is sinking ever deeper into hard times for the vast majority of its population. More economic downturns are coming. Capitalism's instability, inequalities, and failures to meet our needs are provoking rising opposition. Considering the increasing problems of drought, poverty, debts, job conditions, and a worsening environment, the American dream is now entirely out of reach. Our political leaders are controlled by corporate giants and lobbies that defy anything like democracy. And President Trump.



In 1988 Wolff co-founded the journal Rethinking Marxism. Later he published Capitalism Hits the Fan: The Global Economic Meltdown and What To Do About It, This was followed by Occupy the Economy: Challenging Capitalism (with David Barsamian), and Democracy at Work. The New York Times Magazine has named him "America's most prominent Marxist economist."



Anita Johnson co-founded KPFA's Hard Knock Radio, a public affairs program covering news, views and Hip-Hop.



