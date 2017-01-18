From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism View other events for the week of 2/ 7/2017

Valor: 3rd Annual Veteran Documentary Corps Premiere Date Tuesday February 07 Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM Location Details Coppola Theater at San Francisco State University, Fine Arts 101

1600 Holloway Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94132 Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Veteran Documentary Corps



The Veteran Documentary Corps project, led by Professor Daniel Bernardi, empowers filmmakers from around the world to tell true stories about the veteran experience to other veterans and global citizens alike. Its goal is to facilitate greater understanding of the diverse personalities, struggles and successes that define the veteran experience, through the art of documentary filmmaking. The project's stories come from all branches of service, military jobs, campaigns and nations.



Presented in association with the California State University Entertainment Alliance, SF State's Documentary Film Institute and School of Cinema.



SF State's Veteran Documentary Corps premieres short films sharing military veterans' stories of courage and resilience. Stories include a prisoner of war, a U.S. Congresswoman, a conscientious objector and a Purple Heart recipient. Free.

Free, Limited seating: please RSVP with sfsudocfilm [at] gmail.com

