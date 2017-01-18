top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism View other events for the week of 2/ 7/2017
Valor: 3rd Annual Veteran Documentary Corps Premiere
Date Tuesday February 07
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Coppola Theater at San Francisco State University, Fine Arts 101
1600 Holloway Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94132
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorVeteran Documentary Corps
SF State's Veteran Documentary Corps premieres short films sharing military veterans' stories of courage and resilience. Stories include a prisoner of war, a U.S. Congresswoman, a conscientious objector and a Purple Heart recipient. Free.

The Veteran Documentary Corps project, led by Professor Daniel Bernardi, empowers filmmakers from around the world to tell true stories about the veteran experience to other veterans and global citizens alike. Its goal is to facilitate greater understanding of the diverse personalities, struggles and successes that define the veteran experience, through the art of documentary filmmaking. The project's stories come from all branches of service, military jobs, campaigns and nations.

Presented in association with the California State University Entertainment Alliance, SF State's Documentary Film Institute and School of Cinema.

Free, Limited seating: please RSVP with sfsudocfilm [at] gmail.com
For more event information:
http://docfilm.sfsu.edu/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 18th, 2017 1:39 PM
Add Your Comments
