SF State's Veteran Documentary Corps premieres short films sharing military veterans' stories of courage and resilience. Stories include a prisoner of war, a U.S. Congresswoman, a conscientious objector and a Purple Heart recipient. Free.
The Veteran Documentary Corps project, led by Professor Daniel Bernardi, empowers filmmakers from around the world to tell true stories about the veteran experience to other veterans and global citizens alike. Its goal is to facilitate greater understanding of the diverse personalities, struggles and successes that define the veteran experience, through the art of documentary filmmaking. The project's stories come from all branches of service, military jobs, campaigns and nations.
Presented in association with the California State University Entertainment Alliance, SF State's Documentary Film Institute and School of Cinema.
Free, Limited seating: please RSVP with sfsudocfilm [at] gmail.com