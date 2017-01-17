2017 SCHEDULE



Each hour after the first begins with a short segment, a five-minute pre-recorded report, followed by a long 53-minute live segment. These short and long segments are marked on the broadcast schedule below. In addition to what is marked, we will be taking calls throughout the broadcast.



HOUR 1

4pm LONG: Our host "Nobody" opens with members of Preble Street Resource Center joining him in studio. Cheri Honkala, head of Poor People's Economic Human Rights Campaign (and 2012 Green Party VP candidate) speaks with a group of homeless people. Also, Patricia Colby, homeless woman living in van, Santa Cruz homeless activist.



HOUR 2

5pm SHORT: Street Poetry

LONG: Eric Sheptock, homeless in DC shelter and leading DC homeless activist. Paul Boden, formerly homeless, head of Western Regional Advocacy Project. Robert Warren, formerly homeless, head of People For Fairness, DC homeless advocacy group.



HOUR 3

6pm SHORT: Street Poetry

LONG: Tasha Lemley, former editor of Nashville homeless paper with homeless people. Michael Reyes, runs food truck and feeds homeless people for free in defiance of City of Phoenix.



HOUR 4

7pm SHORT: Street Poetry

LONG: "Alice," an older woman living in L.A. in her car while fully employed but unable to find housing because of gentrification. Los Angeles Poverty Department, an artists group working with homeless people, some of whom will be on hand to speak on the air.

