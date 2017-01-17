From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 1/21/2017

Merchants of Doubt Film Screening Date Saturday January 21 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Roxie Theatre

3117 16th St.

San Francisco, CA 94103 Event Type Screening Organizer/Author San Francisco Green Film Festival Email info [at] greenfilmfestival.org Phone (415) 767-1977



A month into the new White House administration, in a world where post-truth rules the airwaves, Robert Kenner’s film Merchants of Doubt will be more relevant than ever.



Climate-deniers have their own spin tactics and they’re using them to take over our government offices. They tested their tricks in the tobacco industry, and now they’re aiming them at the environmental movement.



Merchants of Doubt lifts the curtain on a secretive group of highly charismatic, silver- tongued pundits-for-hire. They present themselves in the media as scientific authorities – yet have the contrary aim of spreading maximum confusion about well-studied public threats ranging from toxic chemicals to pharmaceuticals to climate change.



Inspired by the acclaimed book by Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway, Merchants of Doubt takes audiences on a satirically comedic, yet illuminating ride into the heart of conjuring American spin.



At this special screening and discussion we’ll learn their spin tactics, so we can all stand up to them.



Website:



Tickets: $14.00 San Francisco Green Film Festival presents a special screening of Merchants of Doubt.A month into the new White House administration, in a world where post-truth rules the airwaves, Robert Kenner’s film Merchants of Doubt will be more relevant than ever.Climate-deniers have their own spin tactics and they’re using them to take over our government offices. They tested their tricks in the tobacco industry, and now they’re aiming them at the environmental movement.Merchants of Doubt lifts the curtain on a secretive group of highly charismatic, silver- tongued pundits-for-hire. They present themselves in the media as scientific authorities – yet have the contrary aim of spreading maximum confusion about well-studied public threats ranging from toxic chemicals to pharmaceuticals to climate change.Inspired by the acclaimed book by Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway, Merchants of Doubt takes audiences on a satirically comedic, yet illuminating ride into the heart of conjuring American spin.At this special screening and discussion we’ll learn their spin tactics, so we can all stand up to them.Website: http://www.greenfilmfest.org/2017merchantsofdoubt Tickets: $14.00

http://www.roxie.com/ai1ec_event/merchants... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 11:50 AM Import this event into your personal calendar.

