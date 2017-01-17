top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
Merchants of Doubt Film Screening
Date Saturday January 21
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Roxie Theatre
3117 16th St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Green Film Festival
Emailinfo [at] greenfilmfestival.org
Phone(415) 767-1977
San Francisco Green Film Festival presents a special screening of Merchants of Doubt.

A month into the new White House administration, in a world where post-truth rules the airwaves, Robert Kenner’s film Merchants of Doubt will be more relevant than ever.

Climate-deniers have their own spin tactics and they’re using them to take over our government offices. They tested their tricks in the tobacco industry, and now they’re aiming them at the environmental movement.

Merchants of Doubt lifts the curtain on a secretive group of highly charismatic, silver- tongued pundits-for-hire. They present themselves in the media as scientific authorities – yet have the contrary aim of spreading maximum confusion about well-studied public threats ranging from toxic chemicals to pharmaceuticals to climate change.

Inspired by the acclaimed book by Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway, Merchants of Doubt takes audiences on a satirically comedic, yet illuminating ride into the heart of conjuring American spin.

At this special screening and discussion we’ll learn their spin tactics, so we can all stand up to them.

Website: http://www.greenfilmfest.org/2017merchantsofdoubt

Tickets: $14.00
For more event information:
http://www.roxie.com/ai1ec_event/merchants...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 11:50 AM
Add Your Comments
