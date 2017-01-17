top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Fresno CA Women's March
Date Saturday January 21
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Location Details
Riverpark - Blackstone & Nees• 71 E. Via La Plata, Fresno, CA 93720
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMicaela Cisneros-Nunez
Emailheyyitsmicaela [at] mail.fresnostate.edu
We stand together in solidarity with our allies for the protection of our health, economic security, representation, and safety. The past election cycle has left many of us feeling threatened and insulted -- women, minorities, immigrants, religious peoples (specifically those of Muslim faith), members of the LGBTQIA+ community, people of color, people with disabilities, people with low socioeconomic statuses, survivors of sexual assault, and many more. "We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear. In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers is too great to ignore. We call on all defenders of human rights to join us."

* Although this is being held after inauguration day, this is not a march to primarily attack any political figures or parties, and is a march in solidarity of human, more specifically concerning women, rights.

We are non-partisan, and will not use the Women’s March primarily to criticize politicians or political parties.
We will use no violence (physical or verbal) towards any person.
We will not destroy or damage property.
We will promote a tone of respect, honesty, transparency, and accountability in our actions.
We will not carry anything that can be construed as a weapon, nor possess (or consume) any alcohol or drugs.
We will all hold each other accountable to respecting these agreements.
"The time is always right to do what is right." -- MLK

Bring your voices, posters, and signs, and join me in marching in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

The event will be held in conjunction with a demonstration being hosted by Peace Fresno.

Direct any questions via email to the address listed above, or via Twitter @heyyitsmicaela
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 17th, 2017 9:09 AM
