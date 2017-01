Unitarian Universalist Church of Fresno presents a community event “Moving Forward Together” featuring a panel and discussion. How do we live with our new reality? How do we hold the new administration accountable? How do we become a community of sanctuary and resistance? Childcare provided if requested: Sunday, January 29, 12:30 pmUnitarian Universalist Church of Fresno presents a community event “Moving Forward Together” featuring a panel and discussion. How do we live with our new reality? How do we hold the new administration accountable? How do we become a community of sanctuary and resistance? Childcare provided if requested: khymans [at] uufresno.org , UU Church of Fresno, 2672 E. Alluvial Ave. (between Willow and Chestnut), Fresno, CA 93720, 559.322.6146, Questions or comments comments [at] uufresno.org Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 16th, 2017 5:50 PM