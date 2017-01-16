From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/20/2017

Not My President - Fresno Event Date Friday January 20 Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Azteca Theater, 838 F St, Fresno, California's Chinatown. Event Type Teach-In Organizer/Author Dvera Saxton Email disaxton [at] gmail.com Phone 559-278-0887

Fresno Brown Berets host "Rise Up Fresno: #NotMyPresident"to provide Central Valley residents an opportunity to participate in the spirit of the worldwide General Strike without having to travel. It will feature an open mic where members of the community can share their poetry, spoken word, songs, dances, puppetry, theatrical presentations, and other forms of creative expression. Fresno Brown Berets and allies call on interested authors, poets, musicians, actors, artists, puppeteers, and teach-in facilitators to come to the event. An all ages and free event. More information Dvera Saxton

