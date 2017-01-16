top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/20/2017
Not My President - Fresno Event
Date Friday January 20
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Azteca Theater, 838 F St, Fresno, California's Chinatown.
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDvera Saxton
Emaildisaxton [at] gmail.com
Phone559-278-0887
Friday, January 20, 6:00 - 9:00 pm
Fresno Brown Berets host "Rise Up Fresno: #NotMyPresident"to provide Central Valley residents an opportunity to participate in the spirit of the worldwide General Strike without having to travel. It will feature an open mic where members of the community can share their poetry, spoken word, songs, dances, puppetry, theatrical presentations, and other forms of creative expression. Fresno Brown Berets and allies call on interested authors, poets, musicians, actors, artists, puppeteers, and teach-in facilitators to come to the event. An all ages and free event. More information Dvera Saxton
disaxton [at] gmail.com 559-278-0887. Azteca Theater, 838 F St, Fresno, California's Chinatown.
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 16th, 2017 5:46 PM
Add Your Comments
