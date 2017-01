Contact On Day 2 of the Trump presidency, individuals and groups are invited to take a public stand expressing their hopes, concerns and visions for a better future. As we hold our signs and banners we will send messages to the community at large, our elected representatives and the media.Contact camille.russell [at] att.net for January 21 "Organize for a Better Future" announcements and flyers in English and Spanish. Several formats available.

