|
Vigil for Peace and Justice
|
Date
|
Friday January 20
|
Time
|
8:00 AM
-
10:00 AM
|
Location Details
|
The corner of Blackstone and Nees in Fresno
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Bryan and Liza
|Phone
|559-229-6410
|
Vigil for peace and justice with the St. Benedict Catholic Worker. Why: It is important that voices for justice are heard as national policies and goals are set.
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 16th, 2017 5:26 PM