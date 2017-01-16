top
Indybay Feature
Vigil for Peace and Justice
Date Friday January 20
Time 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Location Details
The corner of Blackstone and Nees in Fresno
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorBryan and Liza
Phone559-229-6410
Vigil for peace and justice with the St. Benedict Catholic Worker. Why: It is important that voices for justice are heard as national policies and goals are set.
sm_img_0878.jpg
original image (2448x3264)
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 16th, 2017 5:26 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
