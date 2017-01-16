top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice
Black Health Matters! Join the Committee to Build the Black Community Health Fair in East
Date Sunday January 29
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Sunday, January 29th @ 1 pm
Location: Akwaaba Hall,
7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland

Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAPEDF
Join the Health Fair Committee - to Build "Black Health Matters" Health Fair!

First committee meeting:
Sunday, January 29th 1 pm
Location: Akwaaba Hall,
7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland

The African People's Education and Defense Fund will be hosting its annual community health fair Saturday, April 29th as part of our mission to end the health and economic disparities in Oakland!
You can support the black community struggle for self-determination, justice, health and economic development.
Join the committee and help bring to the African community in East Oakland: health workshops, live music, gardening, vendors, dancing, yoga, free health screenings and more!
Email or Call today to get involved!
apedf.volunteer [at] yahoo.com 510-763-3342 ext. 3
For more event information:
http://www.apedf.org/
