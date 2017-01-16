



First committee meeting:

Sunday, January 29th 1 pm

Location: Akwaaba Hall,

7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland



The African People's Education and Defense Fund will be hosting its annual community health fair Saturday, April 29th as part of our mission to end the health and economic disparities in Oakland!

You can support the black community struggle for self-determination, justice, health and economic development.

Join the committee and help bring to the African community in East Oakland: health workshops, live music, gardening, vendors, dancing, yoga, free health screenings and more!

Email or Call today to get involved!

apedf.volunteer [at] yahoo.com 510-763-3342 ext. 3

