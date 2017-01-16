From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Meeting to discuss and support Syrian Revolution
Date
Saturday January 28
Time
2:30 PM
4:30 PM
Location Details
Temescal Public Library, 5208 Telegraph Ave. Oakland
Event Type
Meeting
|Support Syrian Revolution Camapgn
|Syria4real [at] gmail.com
Meeting to discuss the reality of the Syrian revolution and what led up to it.
The role of imperialism in creating the Syrian state
The role of the Assad dictatorship and why people revolted against Bashar's neoliberal economic program and massive state repression.
How people here can support the REAL Syrian revolution.
What people in Syria are saying today.
See: Syrian Revolution Support Meeting on Facebook