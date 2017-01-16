top
$56.00 donated in past month
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 1/28/2017
Meeting to discuss and support Syrian Revolution
Date Saturday January 28
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Location Details
Temescal Public Library, 5208 Telegraph Ave. Oakland
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSupport Syrian Revolution Camapgn
EmailSyria4real [at] gmail.com
Meeting to discuss the reality of the Syrian revolution and what led up to it.
The role of imperialism in creating the Syrian state
The role of the Assad dictatorship and why people revolted against Bashar's neoliberal economic program and massive state repression.
How people here can support the REAL Syrian revolution.
What people in Syria are saying today.
See: Syrian Revolution Support Meeting on Facebook
sm_syria_meeting_leaflet.jpg
original image (397x615)
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 16th, 2017 9:56 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
