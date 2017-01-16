From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections Democracy Now Live Broadcasts Jan 20-21 Inauguration & Women's March on DC by General Strike Now

Monday Jan 16th, 2017 8:55 AM While we stay home from work on Jan 20, we can keep track of the Jan 20, 2017 Inauguration and counter-inaugural protests by viewing live coverage from Democracy Now from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at https://www.democracynow.org/live/inauguration_2017_live_coverage and on Jan 21, live coverage of the long overdue Women's March on Washington from 10 am to 3 p.m. ET at https://www.democracynow.org/live/watch_inauguration_2017_womens_march_live . Follow on Twitter at #DNlive or watch on Link TV at Dish Network 9410 & DirecTV Ch. 375.

