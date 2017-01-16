|
More
$56.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
Democracy Now Live Broadcasts Jan 20-21 Inauguration & Women's March on DC
While we stay home from work on Jan 20, we can keep track of the Jan 20, 2017 Inauguration and counter-inaugural protests by viewing live coverage from Democracy Now from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at https://www.democracynow.org/live/inauguration_2017_live_coverage and on Jan 21, live coverage of the long overdue Women's March on Washington from 10 am to 3 p.m. ET at https://www.democracynow.org/live/watch_inauguration_2017_womens_march_live. Follow on Twitter at #DNlive or watch on Link TV at Dish Network 9410 & DirecTV Ch. 375.
While we stay home from work on Jan 20, we can keep track of the Jan 20, 2017 Inauguration and counter-inaugural protests by viewing live coverage from Democracy Now from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at https://www.democracynow.org/live/inauguration_2017_live_coverage and on Jan 21, live coverage of the long overdue Women's March on Washington from 10 am to 3 p.m. ET at https://www.democracynow.org/live/watch_inauguration_2017_womens_march_live. Follow on Twitter at #DNlive or watch on Link TV at Dish Network 9410 & DirecTV Ch. 375.
Add Your Comments